We have open and shut proof against Election Commission: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Friday again said that the Election Commission is involved in, what he called, vote theft, about which foolproof evidence will be provided soon

Saturday August 2, 2025 1:11 AM , ummid.com News Network

"We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you," Rahul told reporters outside the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi warned the officials that they will be punished for their "wrongdoings".

"You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. We will find you wherever you are, even if you are retired", he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's suspicion grew after the results of the Madhya Pradesh and Lok Sabha elections.

"Those only deepened after the Maharashtra Assembly polls — especially when we saw that 1 crore new voters had suddenly been added to the final voter list. That’s when we realised the Election Commission wouldn't act. So, we launched our own six-month investigation," Rahul said.



The Election Commission rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations calling them "baseless".

"Atom Bomb"

Rahul evaded reporters' question when he is going to drop, what he called, the "atom bomb".

Sources, however, said the Congress party has planned a rally in Bengaluru on August 05, 2025 where Rahul will also be present.

At the Bengaluru rally on August 05, the details of "vote theft" will be disclosed, the party sources said.

The Opposition's next rally on the subject will be held in Bihar a day after Raksha Bandhan (August 09, 2025).

Party sources also said that the Party has conducted the forensic analysis of the voter list data of Bengaluru constituency. "The test revealed shocking results of manipualtion in voter lists", sources said.

