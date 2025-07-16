Nobel laureates pick Francesca Albanese for Peace Prize, Get all-round support

Thursday July 17, 2025

Tunisia’s National Dialogue Quartet has nominated Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, for the Nobel Peace Prize, and its move soon started receiving global support.

The National Dialogue Quartet had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015.

The Quartet, which includes the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), the Tunisian National Bar Association, the Tunisian Human Rights League and the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), nominated Francisca Albanese for her principled stance and extraordinary reporting on violations of international humanitarian law, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, according to the Arab Weekly.

In the nomination letter dated July 14 and addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the Quartet stressed that “true peace can only be achieved on the basis of justice, international law, human rights and the right of peoples to self-determination.”

They commended Albanese’s “courage and moral clarity” in highlighting what they described as systematic violations in the occupied territories, and described her work as a powerful reminder of the human cost of impunity and political silence.

Among the reports cited in the letter was Albanese’s recent and widely discussed “ Economy of Genocide ” report, which the Quartet said went beyond legal documentation to become “a human cry against collective punishment, forced displacement and mass killings.”

They praised Albanese for choosing to be “a voice for victims, armed only with the force of law and truth,” in a context they described as marked by silence and political bias.

The nomination of Francesca Albanese for the Nobel Peace Prize came four days after Donald Trump administration in the United States sanctioned her for exposing Israel and its supporters.

In a statement announcing sanctions against Albanese, Trump administration accused her of waging a “campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel”.

Albanese called the U.S. decision a “ mafia style intimidation ” which, she said, will not stop her from her work.

Interestingly, U.S. President Donald Trump also thinks he “ deserves ” Nobel Peace Prize, and he has expressed his desire for the prestigious prize multiple times on various public and official forums.

But, unlike Albanese who has been nominated for the Peace Prize by Nobel laureates, Trump has been nominated by Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over war crimes.

Global Support for Francisca Albanese

Meanwhile, Albanese’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination is getting supports globally and from all-around.

“Her nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize would honor not only her extraordinary service but the very principles upon which the prize was founded”, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) said while endorsing Albanese’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) said it stands with the peace-loving individuals across the United States and around the globe in supporting the nomination of Francesca Albanese—UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories—for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Albanese holds a law degree with honours from the University of Pisa, a master’s in human rights from SOAS University of London and a PhD in international refugee law from the University of Amsterdam.

An accomplished Italian legal scholar and internationally respected expert in human rights law, Albanese became the first woman appointed to this UN role, beginning her three-year term on May 1, 2022. She has fulfilled her mandate with dignity, courage, and integrity.

“Throughout her tenure, she has spoken truth to power—never bending to political pressure or double standards. Fearlessly presenting facts, Albanese has become a steadfast voice for justice in the face of widespread global silence. She has defended the voiceless and vulnerable, confronting the ongoing Israeli atrocities, including mass killings, starvation, and extermination with resolute moral clarity”, the AHRC US said.

Thousands Sign Online Petitions

Signed by close to 100,000 people from across the world, an online petition at avaaz.org has recommended Francisca Albanese and doctors of Gaza for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"As people from across the world, we believe Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, and the doctors caring for people in Gaza deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for their work”, the online petition by U.S. based non-profit Avaaz said.

A separate petition on change.org, Hina Saif said, “Francesca Albanese has demonstrated unwavering courage and dedication in her outspoken stance against the genocide faced by the Palestinian people.”

“Francesca embodies the spirit of the Nobel Peace Prize by her commitment to peace and equality, making her a remarkable candidate whose work transcends borders and barriers”, the online petition signed by over 30,000 said.

