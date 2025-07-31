Govt must challenge Malegaon blast verdict if…: Ex MLA

The BJP government, in the State as well as in the Centre, must challenge the 2008 Malegaon Blast Verdict in higher court if it believes in the Indian Constitution, former MLA of Malegaon, Asif Shaikh, said.

[One of the injured in the blast at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon on September 29, 2008 being consoled by a relative. (Inset) Former Congress MLA Asif Shaikh. (File Image: ummid.com)]

“There cannot be two rules. If the BJP government in Maharashtra, and in New Delhi, believes in the Constitution it must challenge the NIA Special Court verdict of the 2008 Malegaon blast case in higher courts”, he told media.

"Black Day for Malegaon"

Talking to media after the NIA Special Court pronounced its verdict in the Malegaon Blast case, Asif Shaikh said it is a black day for the powerloom city.

"We waited 17 long years for justice to be done. We respect the court's judgment. But, I must say Malegaon has been denied justice once again. Today is a "black day" for Malegaon... Kaala Din hai", he said.

Recalling how the BJP government in Maharashtra approached the Supreme Court of India in just one day to challenge the 7/11 Mumbai train blast verdict of the Bombay High Court, Asif Shaikh said now "we are closely watching the government's next move".

"In just one day they went to the Supreme Court to get a stay on the verdict of the Mumbai train blast case. Now, we are waiting to see if the government does the same in this case", he said.

"If the government believes in the Constitution, it should challenge the 2006 Malegaon blast case verdict without any delay", he reiterated.

"It is said that there is no evidence... What about the motorcycle registered in the name of Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur .. Is this not the evidence? There are call records to show communications between Sadhvi Pragya Singh and Col Prohit, isn't this an evidence?" he asked.

"It appears that Muslim blood and life have no value.. They are worthless... It is the sad day", he said.

"If former ATS Chief Hemant Karkare was alive today even he would have been disappointed by the court's verdict today", Asif Shaikh said.

“Unexpected, Disappointing”

Maulana Abdul Qayyum, Gen Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Malegaon, said the NIA Court’s verdict today is unexpected and disappointing.

“The people of Malegaon waited 17 long years for this day. They hoped that the perpetrators will finally be punished. (But) It is disappointing that the verdict is not as per our expectations. It is injustice for the victims and people of Malegaon”, he said urging the government to challenge the verdict in higher courts.

He said Jamiat Ulema has provided legal aid to the victims in the past, and if need arise, the Jamiat legal cell will again approach the court so that the culprits are punished.

“Big question mark on investigating agencies”

Samajwadi Party Malegaon Chief Mustaqeem Dignity said the ATS investigations of the 2008 Malegaon blast case found strong evidence against the accused.

“Despite the strong evidences found by the ATS against the accused if they are acquitted then there is a big question mark on the investigating agencies”, he said.

"Among the victims is a 6-year-old girl.. More than 100 people were injured in the blast.. They must get justice", he said.

"Justice has been denied not only to Malegaon but also to the entire country. It is the government's responsibility to challenge the verdict", he said.



2008 Malegaon Blast Case

An improvised explosive allegedly kept under the seat of LML Freedom motor-bicycle had exploded near Bhikku Chowk and Anjuman Chowk on the night of September 29, 2008 that also coincided with Ramadan.

Bhikku Chowk, Anjuman Chowk and the adjoinging areas are famous for ladies market in Malegaon .The terrorists attacked the site two days before Eid when there were heavey rush of woemn and children in the market for Eid shopping.

Six people, including 5-year-old girl Farheen, had died in the terror attack. More than 100 others were left injured.

The investigating agencies later revealed that the motor-cycle was registered in the name of former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

The Special Court in Mumbai had on October 30, 2018 framed charges against Sadhvi Pragya and six other accused in the Malegaon blast case.

The NIA Special Court, while acuqitting the accused, however said the prosecution could not prove that the bike was owned by the Sadhavi.

"The chesis number was removed and engine number too was changed. The prosecution provide no evidence to show Pragya Thakur owned the bike", the court said.

7 accused acquitted by the NIA Court

The seven key accused, including BJP’s former MP Pragya Singh Thakur and ex- Military Intelligence official Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit (Retd), were tried under sections 16 (committing a terror act) and 18 (criminal conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and sections 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (intentionally causing harm to others) of the IPC. They were tried for charges under the Explosives Substances Act, according to news agency PTI.

Apart from Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit, the other accused who faced the trial were: Sudhakar Dwivedi, Major (retd.) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahirkar.

All the seven accused have been acquitted by the NIA Special Court. "There was no proof of RDX at Col Prohit's house and that the bomb was assembled at his house", the Court said.

The Court also said that the investigating agency failed to establish that the bomb was fitted in the motorcycle.

"My life got ruined"

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, talking to the media after the verdict, said that the case ruined her whole life.

"I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation, there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life. I was living a sage's life, but I was made an accused, and no one was willingly standing beside us," she said.

"God will punish those who are guilty", she added.

The Malegaon blast case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011 .

The 2008 blasts took place two years after a series of blasts had hit the textile city on September 08, 2006. The investigation put the blame of the 2006 Malegaon blasts on local Muslim youths. They were however discharged from the case in 2016.

The Muslim youths framed in the 2006 blasts case were discharged after Swami Aseemanand, confessed he and some other members of the right wing Hindu extremist organisation RSS, were invloved in the blasts.

The Malegaon blast case verdict had generated a lot of curiosity as it came 10 days after the 7/11 Mumbai Train blast judgment by the Bombay High Court. The Bombay HC in its verdict on July 21, 2025 acuqitted all the Muslim accused in the case.

