Gaza Genocide mars Olympics anniversary celebrations in Paris

The Olympic hot air balloon in Paris was Sunday July 27, 2025 illuminated in the sky with a message written with 'Stop the Genocide in Gaza'

Monday July 28, 2025 0:24 AM , ummid.com News Network

Paris: The Olympic hot air balloon in Paris was Sunday July 27, 2025 illuminated in the sky with a message written with “Stop the Genocide in Gaza”.

The balloon is seen floating in the sky as Paris celebrated one year of Olympic Games France had hosted in July/August 2024 .

During the one-year anniversary celebrations of Paris’ hosting the Olympics, Amnesty International used the Olympic hot air balloon to protest the genocide and massacre of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces (IDF) in Gaza.

Amnesty International rented a room at the Regina Hotel, near the Luxembourg Gardens, to beam the message, along with their logo, onto the Olympic flame.

“In Paris the flame, in Gaza the hunger”, Amnesty International wrote on its French social media handle on X while tagging the image.

The hot air balloon, a popular feature during the Games, will float over Paris each summer until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In another post on X, the Amnesty International shared a video of the balloon with a message:

"Tonight, we carried out a very special projection on the Olympic cauldron.... The goal? To remind that France has a responsibility. It must ensure compliance with international law", Amnesty International wrote urging French President to "act to end Israel's impunity".

The projection, executed using a laser from the rooftop of a building on Paris’s central Rue de Rivoli, appeared shortly after 10:30 p.m., captivating onlookers and official guests in attendance.

France Stand on Palestine

France had three days ago said the country will officially recognise the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly Session in September this year.

France also said the Operation al Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023 would not have happened had there been the Palestinian State.

Commenting on the France's decision to recognise the Palestinian State, Amnesty International said it is "good but France needs to do more".

"Declaring readiness to recognize the State of Palestine, as France has just done, is good, but not enough. We must stop tacitly or actively supporting the violations committed by Israel!" the rights body said.

