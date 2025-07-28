Formula 1 Legend slams Israel over devastation in Gaza

In yet another shameful episode for the Zionists, Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton has joined the list of celebrities condemning the devastation in Gaza.

Hamilton, the Ferrari driver who won the Formula 1 Championship seven times, Saturday slammed the Israeli apartheid state for the deaths of children caused by hunger and malnutrition following the Israeli blockade since March 18, 2025.

"We can no longer stay silent”, the F1 Icon said in an Instagram story.

"Ceasefire Now"

In his post, Hamilton tagged a UNICEF post that describes how "over 100 children were killed in intensified strikes in Gaza during the first week of July…..”

“The killing of children has continued every day since. Ceasefire now”, Hamilton, F1 Belgian Grand Prix, wrote.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced Friday that the number of Palestinians who died from hunger and malnutrition during Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 122, including 83 children.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing over 59,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment, done with active support from the United States, has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Highlighting the alarming situation in Gaza, Amnesty International projected the message "Stop Genocide in Gaza" onto Paris’ Olympic cauldron on Friday night, marking one year since the French capital hosted the 2024 Games.

"No Justification"

O Sunday, Former US President Barack Obama has also called for immediate action to prevent innocent civilians from starving to death in Gaza.

In a post on X, he said that a “lasting resolution to the crisis in Gaza must involve a return of all hostages and a cessation of Israel’s military operations”.

“But recent reports of the hunger crisis in the Palestinian enclave “underscore the immediate need for action to… prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation”, he said.

“Aid must be permitted to reach people in Gaza. There is no justification for keeping food and water away from civilian families,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Israel and United States have again rejected the Palestinian demand for ceasefire and complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza. During the talks in Doha, Qatar, the focus of Israeli and US negotiators are more on releasing the hostages and they insist on continuing the war and forced displacement of around 2 million Palestinians from Gaza.

