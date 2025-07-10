'Mafia style intimidation': Francesca Albanese after US sanctions over Israel

Geneva/Washington: Showing a brave face, Francesca Albanese termed 'mafia style intimidation' the Trump administration's decision to sanction her over her criticism of Israel as United Nations expert.

Francesca Albanese, an acclaimed lawyer, is consistently exposing the Israeli occupation and its genocide and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and other occupied territories.

In her most recent report released last week, Francesca Albanese provided a list of corporate and top tech companies that are funding the genocide of Palestinians.

In the report titled “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967”, Francesca Albanese in her eye-opening remarks also said that Gaza has been converted into a testing ground for weapon manufacturers.

Irked by Francesca Albanese extra-ordinary work at the United Nations, Trump administration announced penalties, accusing her of waging a “campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel”.

In a statement released Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also cited Albanese’s push for the prosecution of Israeli officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC) as the legal basis for the sanctions.

"Mafia Style Intimidation"

Francesca Albanese, however, refused to budge and said such "mafia style intimidation techniques" will not stop her from rendering her duties.

“No comment on mafia style intimidation techniques,” the UN expert wrote to Al Jazeera.

“Busy reminding member states of their obligations to stop and punish genocide. And those who profit from it", she added.

About Francesca Albanese

Francesca Albanese was appointed the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, by the Human Rights Council at its 49th session in March 2022 and has taken up her function as of 1 May 2022.

Albanese is an Affiliate Scholar at the Institute for the Study of International Migration at Georgetown University, as well as a Senior Advisor on Migration and Forced Displacement for a think-tank, Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD).

Francesca Albanese had earlier explained in detail why Israel, as an illegal occupying power, does not have right to defend itself as per the UN Charter.

At another occasion, Francesca Albanese had urged to suspend Israel from the United Nations .

Albanese Francesca had earlier on Wednesday also called out European governments for allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who is facing International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for war crime charges in Gaza, to use their airspace while travelling to US.

“Italian, French and Greek citizens deserve to know that every political action violating the international legal order, weakens and endangers all of them. And all of us,” Albanese wrote in a social media post.

