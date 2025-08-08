UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: New Allotment Date Confirmed



The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has revised the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule confirming the new date of seat allotment

UP NEET UG Round Allotment

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 05, 2025 . The Directorate, however, postponed it to a new date.

As per the UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment revised schedule, the MBBS and BDS round 1 allotment result will now be published on August 14, 2025.

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Uttar Pradesh Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, will be able to download allotment letters from Aug 18 to 23.

“Date of admission confirmation is Aug 25 to 26, 2025”, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh said.

UP NEET UG 2025 Counseling – Online Registration

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh has also started online registration of students who wish to participate in the 2025 medical counseling.

As per the revised schedule, registration window is open from August 08 to 11, 2025, date of merit list publication is August 11 whereas the date and time for choice and option submission is August 11 to 13, 2025.

Guidelines for candidates already registered

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh has also said that the candidates who have already registered as per the Counseling that started on July 18, 2025 should not re-register and re-verify their documents.

"Such candidates, who have locked their choices between July 31 to August 04, 2025, no request for unlocking or modifying their choices will be considered”, the Directorate said.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh had originally started MBBS and BDS counselling for the year 2025 from July 18. It all also released the NEET UG 2025 Merit List on July 31, simultaneously asking candidates to submit choicse from July 31 to August 04, 2025.

