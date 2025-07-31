UP NEET UG 2025 1st Merit List released, Choice filling till Aug 04

Candidates should note that UP NEET UG 2025 First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) released Wednesday. Choice filling should be done from July 31 to August 04, 2025

Thursday July 31, 2025 2:21 AM , ummid.com News Network

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Merit List 2025: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has released on its official website upneet.gov.in the list of candidates (UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List) who have registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2025-26.

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) released 852-page merit list in PDF containing the names of 30, 699 candidates.

After the release of the UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List, DGME UP has sasked the candidates to submit college options and preferences using the option submission form on the website before August 04, 2025.

UP NEET UG 2025 Allotment

The UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment result will be published on August 05, 2025. Candidates whose name appeared in UP NEET UG Allotment List 2025 should note that downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 06 to 14, 2025 (Except August 10, 2025).

Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from July 18, 2025. The last date of registration was July 28, 2025.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: July 18, 2025.

Last date to apply: July 28, 2025

Date of release of UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List: July 30, 3035

Choice Filling/Locking: July 31 to August 04, 2025

UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: August 05, 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Date of downloading allotment letter: August 06 to 14, 2025 (Except August 10, 2025)

UP NEET UG Round 2 start date: Will be announced later

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: Will be announced later

Candidates should note that registered candidates will be allowed for choice filling and option submission only if they have paid the security fee.

UP NEET UG Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2025 candidates will have to register online by depositing INR 2,000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medical seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

Debarred Students

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has also published a list of 76 students who have been debarred from participating in the UG NEET 2025 counselling.

Of the 76 students banned for this year's counselling, 57 candidates have been barred from the NEET UG couselling under state quota for the MBBS seats. Out of them, 47 are those who participated in the counselling last year and were alloted stray seats but later opted out and did not take admissions. And, 10 candidates are those who took admission but did not complete the course and vacate the seats.

