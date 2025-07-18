UP NEET UG 2025 Admission: Registration Starts



The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started through its official website upneet.gov.in from today i.e. Friday July 18, 2025 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses for the year 2025-26

Friday July 18, 2025

Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG 2025 First Round of Counselling should note that the last date of registration is July 28, 2025.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP), has not confirmed yet the date and time to release the UP NEET UG Merit List.

Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG 2025 First Round of Counselling should note that the last date of registration is July 28, 2025.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP), has not confirmed yet the date and time to release the UP NEET UG Merit List.

UP NEET UG Merit List and Choice Filling

After the release of UP MBBS and BDS Merit List, candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List candidates will require to submit their college preferences, choices and options.

The UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment result will be published based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Allotment List should note that downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit should be done as per the schedule.

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling - Registration steps

Click here to go to official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Registration".

Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.

Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.

Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

Candidates who are registering for Uttar Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling should note that date and time of the first round seat allotment has not been confirmed yet.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: July 18, 2025.

Last date to apply: July 28, 2025

Date of release of UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Merit List: Will be notified later

Choice Filling/Locking: Will be notified later

UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: Will be notified later

UP NEET UG Round 2 start date: Will be announced later

UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: Will be announced later

UP NEET UG Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2025 candidates will have to register online by depositing INR 2,000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medical seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

Debarred Students

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has also published a list of 76 students who have been debarred from participating in the UG NEET 2025 counselling.

Of the 76 students banned for this year's counselling, 57 candidates have been barred from the NEET UG couselling under state quota for the MBBS seats. Out of them, 47 are those who participated in the counselling last year and were alloted stray seats but later opted out and did not take admissions. And, 10 candidates are those who took admission but did not complete the course and vacate the seats.



