Trump brokered ceasefire puts a ‘pause’ on Iran, Israel war

Iran and Israel Tuesday June 24, 2025 agreed to end the 12-day war, but not before another deadly exchange of missiles

Wednesday June 25, 2025 0:05 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[The building in Beersheba in Southern Israel hit by the Iranian missiles launched Monday June 24, 2025.]

Washington/Tehran/Tel Aviv: Iran and Israel Tuesday June 24, 2025 agreed to end the 12-day war, but not before another deadly exchange of missiles.

The hectic activities to end the war started last night after Iran attacked the U.S. military air base near Doha, Qatar in retaliation of Washington’s attack on its nuclear sites.

After the attack on the U.S. Military Air Base in Qatar, Emir of the oil-rich state reportedly contacted Donald Trump and asked him to stop the war from escalation at any cost.

Consequently, U.S. President Donald Trump, after talking to the two sides, announced ceasefire between Iran and Israel in a social media post on Truth Social.

As usual Trump said Iran will stop all attacks on Israel, and the latter will stop its military operations against the former 12 hours later when the 12-day war will finally come to an end.

Iran, however, said the war will end only when Israel will stop all its attacks. Amidst this, Israel targeted the Iranian locations, including Tehran, killing a number of people and injuring many others.

Iran, to shock of Trump, retaliated with equal force, hitting a strategic site in Beersheba, killing at least 11, including an off-duty Israeli soldier Cpl. Eitan Zacks, and injuring a number of others.

Trump castigates Israel

Iran’s retaliation Monday morning within hours after the Israeli attack brought the Zionists on their knees, and they approached Qatar Emir requesting him to persuade Iran to stop attack.

On the other hand, Trump too was furious, and publicly castigated Israel and its Prime Minister Netanyahu for violating the ceasefire.

“I’m not happy that Israel’s going out now. There was one rocket that I guess was fired overboard [by Iran]. It was after the time limit, and it missed its target. And now Israel’s going out. These guys gotta calm down. Ridiculous…”, Trump told talking to reporters Tuesday.

“I didn’t like plenty of things I saw yesterday. I didn’t like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. They didn’t have to unload. And I didn’t like the fact that… The [Iranian] retaliation was very strong. But in all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot.”

“And now I hear that Israel just went out because they felt [the deal] was violated by one rocket that didn’t land anywhere. That’s not what we want, I’ll tell you. And I’m telling you, I’m not happy about that, Israel, either", Trump said.

“We have to have Israel calm down, because they went on a mission this morning. I gotta get Israel to calm down now", he added.

Pause, not permanant ceasfire

Analysts, including top Iranian leadership, beleive the two sides have 'paused' the war, and the situation in the region is volatile.

The Iranian leadership reportedly said Israel can't but trusted. It can violate the "ceasefire" and attack Iranian territories once again.

The country, however, is defiant, asserting any renewed attack on Iran either by Israel or the United States, will be responded with equal force.

