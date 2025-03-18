Over 400, majority children, killed in renewed Israeli bombing on Gaza

Over 400 Palestinians, majority of them women and children, were killed in renewed Israeli bombing on Gaza Strip Tuesday March 18, 2025

Wednesday March 19, 2025 1:01 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Shortly after Israel reignited the war, the occupation forces, at gunpoint, forced Palestinian families to leave their homes in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip, ordering them to head west of the enclave. (Quds News Network)]

Gaza Strip: Over 400 Palestinians, majority of them women and children, were killed in renewed Israeli bombing on Gaza Strip Tuesday March 18, 2025.

More than 700 others have been left injured in the attack termed treacherous by Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas.

In a news briefing in Geneva, Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, stated that Gaza's medical facilities are overwhelmed across the enclave after Israel resumed its genocidal war.

Israel, which has enforced a total aid blockade on Gaza for more than two weeks, also issued a new round of forced displacement orders for Palestinians living in several areas, according to Al Jazeera.

"What is happening to us is hell"

“What is happening to us is hell. Hell in every sense of the word,” Zeyad Abed told The Associated Press, as he stood among the blackened remains of tents in Khan Younis.

At Khan Younis’s Nasser Hospital, patients lay on the floor, some screaming. A young girl cried as her bloody arm was bandaged. Wounded children overwhelmed the paediatric ward, said Dr Tanya-Haj Hassan, a volunteer with Medical Aid for Palestinians aid group.

“We woke up to an air strike frenzy. The windows were shaking, the doors flew open. The patients have been flowing in ever since", she told AP.

Fedaa Heriz, a displaced woman in Gaza City, told AP that victims were killed in their sleep just before the predawn meal ahead of the daily Ramadan fast.

“They set the alarm to wake up for suhoor, and they wake up to death? They don’t wake up?” she screamed.

Deadlock over ceasefire talks continues

The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza today came amidst the deadlock in talks over the second round of ceasefire. The Zionist occupation forces and Hamas had announced first phase of ceasefire on January 19, 2025 which continued for 42 days.

During the first phase of ceasefire, the Israeli Occupation Forces violated the ceasefire deal a number of times, finally putting a complete ban on aid. The Israelis are also adamant on forcibly displacing the Palestinians from Gaza which is why deadlock continues without any breakthrough.

According to the Health Ministry of Gaza, at least 48,577 Palestinians have been confirmed dead and 112,041 wounded in the latest Israel’s war on Gaza which started on October 07, 2023.

Gaza’s Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.