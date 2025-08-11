MCC NEET UG 2025 Allotment: Steps, Link to Check



Monday August 11, 2025 3:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is releasing on its official website mcc.nic.in Seat Allotment Result 2025 of MCC NEET UG 2025 (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date

As per the notification dated August 08, 2025, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result will be published on August 11, 2025.

At the same time, a message posted on the MCC official website for medical counselling talks about extension in the last date of Choice Filling.

"Dear Candidates, Choice filling facility for Round 1 has been extended till Monday Dated (11.08.2025) at 11:59 PM", the message said.

This message is confusing as the allotment can be processed, as per the normal practice, only after choice and option submission by the students. And since the date and time for choice submission is August 11 till 11.59 PM, allotment result can only be published only after this deadline.

Nonetheless, candidates should not that once published the MCC NEET UG Round 1 Allotment result will be available in PDF on the official website "mcc.nic.in".

Steps to Check MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment

Go to official link: " mcc.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Round 1 NEET UG Allotment Result"

Enter ID and Password if required

Click on the Submit button and download the allotment list in PDF

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started from July 21, 2025 Online Registration of candidates for MCC NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Counselling 2025 Round 1 through its official website mcc.nic.in.

The last date of application was initially fixed as July 28, 2025. The counselling schedule was, however, revised and the last date of application and choice filling was extended, and allotment schedule was revised.

