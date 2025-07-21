MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins, Steps to Apply



As per the Medical Counselling Committee NEET UG 2025 Schedule, Online Registration starts today on July 21, 2025 whereas Choice Filling will start on July 22, 2025

Monday July 21, 2025 0:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) starts today i.e. Monday July 21, 2025 Online Registration of candidates for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 through its official website mcc.nic.in.

Online Registration for MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 starts today whereas Choice Filling will start on July 22, 2025, as per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) notification released earlier.

The last date of registration and fee payment for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is July 28, 2025 up to 12 noon server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is July 28, 2025 up to 11:55 pm server time.

"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM on July 28, 2025 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " mcc.nic.in ".

". Click on 'New Registration Round 1' under the Online Services section of the Home Page.

Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from July 28 to 30, 2025.

"The results of MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 will be released on July 31, 2025", the MCC said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from August 01 to 06, 2025.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats will be done from Aug 07 to 08, 2025", the MCC said.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Schedule

As per the MCC, Round 2 counselling for NEET UG score based admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical courses will start with online registration from August 12 to 18, 2025.

The MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment result will be declared on August 21, 2025.

The NEET UG 2025 counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges, and 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats across India.

The NEET UG 2025 Counselling is done nationwide for 15% quota by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) headquartered in New Delhi. The medical admission counselling for the remaining 85% seats are conducted for various states.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.