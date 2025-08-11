‘One Man, One Vote’ March of 300 MPs to EC Office Stopped



Delhi Police and Security Personnel Monday August 11, 2025 forcibly stopped the march of over 300 MPs to the Election Commission Office in New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police and Security Personnel Monday August 11, 2025 forcibly stopped the march of over 300 MPs to the Election Commission Office in New Delhi.

The 300 MPs were led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. They were marching to the Election Commission Office from the Parliament building when the police and security forces stopped them from moving ahead.

The MPs were later detained and taken to the Police Station.

“Our fight is not political… This is the fight to save the Constitution of India… This is the fight for One Man, One Vote”, Rahul Gandhi told reporters from inside a Police van after his detention.

“Our demand is simple… One Man, One Vote…. We want pure and transparent Voter Lists”, he added.

The Election Commission said it had no idea of the MPs meeting him. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters that the Commission was informed beforehand.

Later, the Election Commission said the MPs can meet at 12:00 PM, but not all, only 30 MPs.

"Vote Chori"

The Members of Parliament of INDIA bloc and other opposition parties marched to the Election Commission Office in New Delhi days after Rahul Gandhi claimed massive rigging in the Election system of India in favour of the ruling BJP.

In two video presentations released one after another, Rahul Gandhi said fake voters were added in the voter lists who cast their votes at multiple booths and in multiple states.

Rahul shared with the country, the analysis of Mahadevapura assembly seat in Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency and claimed discovery of more than 1 lakh fake voters.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi also said the " Mahadevapura Model of Vote Chori " is replicated in over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies of the country.

"Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod"

The MPs marching today were raising slogans "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod" and were holding placards written with "Democracy Under Threat" and other slogans.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, who was leading the woman MPs, was seen holding a copy of the Indian Constitution. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Imran Pratapgadhi were seen jumping the barricades to break the Police bandobast.

The MPs were stopped and detained soon after they came out of the Sansad Bhavan and marched towards Nirvachan Sadan at Ashoka Road in New Delhi.

Among the MPs who have been detained today included Congress President Malikarjun Khadge, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), Misa Bharti and Manoj Jha of RJD, Supriya Sule of NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Sagarika Ghose of TMC.

3 Female MPs Faint

TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Mitali Bag, and Congress MP Sanjana Jatav fainted and fell on the road during the opposition protest.

Along with "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition MPs were also protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in poll-bound Bihar.

Delhi police said they have permission to take 30 MPs to the Election Commission.

"There is a permission for 30 MPs. We will take 30 MPs [to the Election Commission of India] when we get their names", New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

