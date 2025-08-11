RRB NTPC CEN 05/2024 Result: Steps, Link to Check



Monday August 11, 2025

RRB NTPC CEN 05/2024 Result: The Ministry of Railways is releasing the scorecard and result of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC-Graduate) CEN 05/2024, also known as RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1, exam on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC (Graduate) June 2025 Exam

The Computer Based Test (CBT-I) for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) as advertised by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 05/2024 was held from June 05 to 23, 2025 at various centres across India in 15 days.

There were 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark. There was also negative marking, and 1/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

After successfully holding the exam, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released the answer sheet, along with the candidates response sheet on June 30, 2025. The candidates were asked to raise objections to be submitted till July 06, 2025.

The board is now in the final stage of releasing the result and scorecard.

Steps to Check RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result

Go to the official website: " rrbcdg.gov.in "

" Search for the link marked as "CEN 05/2024 (NTPC - Graduate) Result or Score Card"

Click on the link to check the result

Enter ID and Password if asked

Download your result and scorecard in PDF

Candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to release the CEN 05/2024 NTPC Graduate result. It will however declare it very soon.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Registration

The Ministry of Railways has started from September 14, 2024 Online Registration and Application to fill over 8,000 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 05/2024.

According to the RRB NTPC notification, the board aims to fill 8,113 vacancies in the Indian Railways, including the posts such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Station Master, Goods Train Manager (GTM), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAAT), and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

The candidates qualifying the CBT 1 (Computer Based Test 1) will be required to appear for CBT 2. The date and schedule of CEN 05/2024 NTPC (Graduate) CBT 2 will be published after the declaration of CBT 1 result.

