RRB NTPC CEN-05/2024: Registration starts, Last date Oct 13

The Ministry of Railways has started from today i.e. Saturday September 14, 2024 Online Registration and Application for over 8,000 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 05/2024

Saturday September 14, 2024 8:50 PM , ummid.com Education Desk

RRB NTPC CEN-05/2024: The Ministry of Railways has started from today i.e. Saturday September 14, 2024 Online Registration and Application for over 8,000 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 05/2024.

Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC 2024 exam should note that the online application has been started today. Last date of application is October 13, 2024.

“Candidates should ensure that they possess and fulfil all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post(s) as on the closing date of online registration i.e. as on 13.10.2024”, the Railway Recruitment Board said in the notification released for the railway recruitment exams.

“Candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational qualification should not apply”, the board added.

Steps to apply for RRB NTPC 2024 Exam

Visit the official RRB website and find the NTPC 2024 recruitment notification: https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. Complete the registration process by providing details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number. Log in with the credentials provided and fill out the application form with all required information. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options. Save a copy of the completed application for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2024 Admit Card Download

Regarding the hall ticket, admit card and e-call letter, the Railway board said it will be sent to registered and eligible candidates via email.

Candidates will be informed about the RRB NTPC 2024 admit card download via SMS and email.

"SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-Call letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post. However, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of RRB as there can be failure in delivery of SMS/E-mail to the candidates due to reasons beyond control of RRBs", the railway board said.

"Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter along with Annexure V (D) (declaration for scribe, wherever applicable) from the RRBs websites about 10 days before the date of the CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable). Call letter will not be sent to candidates by post", the board said.

According to the RRB NTPC notification, the board aims to fill 8,113 vacancies in the Indian Railways, including the posts such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Station Master, Goods Train Manager (GTM), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAAT), and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.