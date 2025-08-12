Income Tax Act 1961 to be replaced by a new law



The Income Tax Bill 2025 approved by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday August 12, 2025 is set to replace more than six decades old Income Tax Act 1961

Tuesday August 12, 2025 8:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Income Tax Bill 2025 approved by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday August 12, 2025 is set to replace more than six decades old Income Tax Act 1961.

The Income Tax Bill 2025 was on Monday passed by the Lok Sabha after some 285 recommendations from the Parliamentary Select Committee was incorporated.

A day after the modified Income Tax bill was passed by the lower house of the Indian Parliament, it was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the uppers house. The Rajya Sabha passed it by a voice vote and sent it to the Lok Sabha.

Along with the new Income Tax Bill, Sitharaman also introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025. It has also been passed by the Parliament.

The new IT bill passed by the Parliament will become an Act and replace the Income Tax Act 1961 once it is signed by the President of India.

Speaking in the Parliament, Sitharaman said some provisions of the Income Tax Act 1961 were “outdated” and hence a new law was necessary.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic