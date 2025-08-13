Hajj Qurrah 2026: Steps, Link to Check

Wednesday August 13, 2025 2:28 AM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2026 Qurrah: The Haj Committee of India, is conducting today i.e. Wednesday August 13, 2025 Haj Qurrah 2026 (Hajj 2026 Qurrah, Hajj 1447 H Qurrah also known as Hajj Lottery and Hajj Draw) using a centralised Random Digital Selection process that will be live streamed.

"Qurrah - Digital Randomized Selection (DRS), for selection of pilgrims for Haj 2026 will be conducted on 13th August, 2025 at 11:30 AM in the Committee Room, Haj Committee of India, Hajj House in Mumbai", the Committee said in a notification released today.

"The Qurrah will be conducted online and will be livestreamed on the website of the Haj Committee of India hajcommittee.gov.in", it said.

Why Hajj Qurrah is conducted?

Hajj Qurrah 2026 or Haj 1447H Draw is conducted today to select the final list of pilgrims who wish to embark on pilgrimage to Makkah. The qurrah, also known as draw or lottery, is needed because Saudi Arabia only allows limited number of pilgrims from each country for the annual pilgrimage.

The quota of pilgrims is decided by Saudi Arabia based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries. Accordingly, India has been allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

Out of India’s total Haj quota, 30% is allotted to Hajj Tour Operators (PTOs) and Hajj Group Orgainsers (HGOs). Besides this, some seats are also reserved for Khuddam (Khadim ul Hujjaj), officers and other staff deputed to help the Indian Embassy in Jeddah.

In a first for this year, Haj Committee of India has also reserved 10,000 seats for Short duration Hajj.

Link and Steps to Check Haj 2026 Qurrah Result

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: "hajcommittee.gov.in". On the Home Page click on the link marked as "Provisional Selection List" Click to select your state Download the PDF file and check your name

Pilgrims from all states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pardesh, Odisha and others can check their status and Hajj qurrah result using the cover number.

Pilgrims can also check the Hajj 2026 qurrah waiting list using link given on the home page of the Haj Committee website: hajcommittee.gov.in.

"The list of provisionally selected and waitlist pilgrims will be published on the Haj Committee of India website. Applicants will also be notified through SMS", the Haj Committee said in the notification.

The Hajj waiting list link is given state wise. Hajj Pilgrims need to click on the state name to check their name is in the waiting list.

Advanced Hajj Amount

The Haj Committee of India in the notification also said that the pilgrims will be required to pay the advanced Haj amount if their name appears in the Qurrah list.

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount of Rs. 1,52,300/- latest by August 20, 2025 if their name is in the list of pilgrims released after the Qurrah", the Haj Committee of India said.

The selection of the pilgrims will be confirmed only after they pay the advance Haj amount. The Haj application could be cancelled in case the Advance Haj Amount is not paid in time. Pilgrims should be careful as the Haj Committee and the Minority Affiars Ministry have laid down strict conditions for refund in case of cancellation.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey tofraudsters in the name of Qurbani.

"Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2026 said.

Hajj 2026 Flight Schedule

The Hajj 2026 Action Plan has not released yet the date and time of inbound and outbound flights from India to Saudi Arabia and vice-versa.

The Haj Committee of India, however, said there will be a total 18 Hajj Embarkations Points. The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut 18. Vijayawada

The Haj Committee publishes details of first Haj flight from India and the first return flight from Saudi Arabia in advance along with the complete flight schedule. The Haj flight schedule should be published in due course.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

