Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date Confirmed

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan has revised the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule confirming the new date of seat allotment

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan has revised the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule confirming the new date of seat allotment.

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 10, 2025. The Board, however, postponed it to a new date.

As per the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment revised schedule, the MBBS and BDS round 1 allotment result will now be published on August 18, 2025.

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Rajasthan Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, should download allotment letter from August 19 to 24, 2025.

"Deposition of prescribed one year tuition fee by allotted candidates, and Reporting, document submission (including prescribed eligibility criteria) at the allotted college desk at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur is August 19 to 24, 2025", the Board said.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Choice Filling

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan had earlier published the Merit List of candidates on August 05, 2025, and asked them to submit choice and college options from August 05 to 11, 2025.

As per the Rajasthan Medical and Dental Medical Counselling Revised Schedule, the NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List on August 12, and asked students to submit options using choice filling form August 12 to 14, 2025.

"Choices filled by candidates will be auto-locked at 11:50 PM on August 14, 2025", the Board said.

The candidates should note that the NEET UG 2025 Allotment Result (Round 1) will be based on options submitted by the candidates.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counseling – Online Registration

Meanwhile, the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan originally started online registration of students who wish to participate in the 2025 medical counseling from July 28. The registration was re-opened on August 07, 2025 as per the revised schedule.

As per the revised schedule, registration window was open from August 07 to 09, 2025.

Candidates should note that the counselling schedule for Round 2 of Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 will be released after the completition of first round. Candidates should note that Round 2 counselling will be held in offline mode.

