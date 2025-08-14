Gaza Carnage: Madonna Makes Passionate Plea to Pope Leo

In a passionate appeal to Pope Leo, Pop Icon Madonna has requested him to visit Gaza before it is too late

Thursday August 14, 2025 0:16 AM , ummid.com News Network

New York: In a passionate appeal made to Pope Leo, Pop Icon Madonna requested him to visit Gaza before it is too late.

In a social media post amid ongoing Israeli genocide and blockade on aid in Gaza, Madonna urged the Pope to “bring your light to the children before it’s too late”.

“As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone,” she said in the post on Instagram.

“You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry. We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save those innocent children,” the singer added.

"Best gift to my son will be..."

In the post, published on her son Rocco’s birthday, Madonna said the best gift she could give to him is “to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza.”

Pope Leo has repeatedly spoken in support of Palestinians in Gaza, following in the footsteps of Pope Francis, Quds News Network reported.

The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and the Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, visited Gaza last month after an Israeli attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City killed at least three people, describing the situation there as “morally unacceptable”.

Gaza Latest Update

The Israeli occupation forces (IDF) have killed as many as 89 Palestinians in the last 12 hours, according to Al Jazeera.

The Qatar based broadcaster further warned that starvation deaths in Gaza are also rising. "At least 106 children are among 235 who have died from hunger as the Israeli-induced famine continues", Mohammed Zaqout, Gaza’s Director of General Hospitals, said.

Since October 2023, Israel has continued its genocidal war, killing over 60,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, while blocking humanitarian aid from entering the enclave for five months, despite warnings that the worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding with at least 101 children and infants have died from starvation and malnutrition.



