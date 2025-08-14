SC orders ECI to publish reasons, names of 65L deleted voters

The Supreme Court of India Thursday August 14, 2025 ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish the reasons and names of over 65 lakh voters deleted from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar

Thursday August 14, 2025 9:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Thursday August 14, 2025 ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish the reasons and names of over 65 lakh voters deleted from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

“Since this action can have some civil consequences of depriving a citizen or a person of the right to franchise, a fair procedure is required,” Justice Surya Kant, heading the bench also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said.

Following the SC interim order Thursday, the ECI agreed to make available online a searchable booth-wise list of the voters deleted from the electoral rolls with reasons.

The ECI also agreed to publish the booth-wise list of 65 lakh voters on the notice board by each Booth Level Officer (BLO) in their respective offices and at Block Development/Panchayat Offices.

(This is a developing story. More details soon.)

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic