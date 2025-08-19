Mumbai varsity Aug 19 exams rescheduled due to heavy rains

Tuesday August 19, 2025 2:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: The Mumbai University has postponed the exams scheduled for Tuesday August 19, 2025 due to heavy rains in the City.

In a notification released late in the evening Monday, the university said all exams slated for Wednesday Tuesday August 19, 2025 have been postponed.

“All Faculty concerned are hereby informed that all examinations dated August 19th, 2025 are postponed due to heavy rain”, the Mumbai University said in the notification addressed to the Head, University Departments, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) Director, Ratnagiri, Thane and Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of all the affiliated Colleges.

New Exam Date

The university also announced the new date of the exam.

“The revised date of papers which are rescheduled to August 23, 2025”, the university said.

The schools and colleges in almost the entire metropolis are closed and shutdown as buses are off the roads and suburban train services have been disrupted. The office-goers and daily commuters are seen stuck at various platforms.

The Directorate of Higher Education has also declared a holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region of Maharashtra in the wake of the heavy rainfall.

The order also applies to colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

IMD issues red alert

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since Monday bringing to standstill the normal life in the Mumbai Metropolitan City.

India Meteorological Department (IMD Mumbai) has sounded a 'red alert' warning and extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Dadar, Worli, Chembur and various parts of Mumbai and Mumbai Subrbs, reported intense downpour through the night and the rain continued in the morning as well, resulting in water-logging in low-lying areas, including Gandhi Market.

As per civic officials, Mumbai recorded more rain compared to suburbs between 5 am and 6 am on Tuesday.

"Water-logging at many places"

Mumbai Central, Parel, Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Dadar, Worli and adjoining areas recorded 40 mm to 65 mm rainfall in just one hour, leading to water-logging at many places.

Mumbai, along with Eastern and Western Suburbs, received an average rainfall of 128.86 mm, 154.37 mm and 185.74 mm, respectively between 8 am on Monday and 6 am Tuesday, a civic official said.

Vikhroli in Mumbai Suburbs recorded the highest rainfall at 194.5 mm in 21 hours from 8.30 am Monday till 5.30 am Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data said.

Santacruz registered 185 mm rain, followed by Juhu 173.5 mm, Byculla 167 mm and Bandra 157 mm during the period. Colaba and Mahalaxmi areas reported comparatively lower rainfall at 79.8 mm and 71.9 mm, respectively, , the IMD said.

