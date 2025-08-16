Trump-Putin Alaska Summit ends with positive note

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska ended without an immediate ceasefire deal in Ukraine but with a positive note

Saturday August 16, 2025

Anchorage (Alaska): The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska ended without an immediate ceasefire deal in Ukraine but with a positive note.

“No deal until there is a deal”, Trump announced after meeting his Russian counterpart for over three hours.

On the other hand, Moscow said the meeting was “a good beginning” and said its war with Ukraine would not have started had Trump been the President in 2022.

Russia and Ukraine are in a war since February 2022 . Ukraine is supported by its NATO allies in the war whereas China and North Korea are on Russian side.

Earlier, Trump arrived in Anchorage before Putin and greeted Putin on the tarmac rolled out with a red carpet.

Trump shook hand with Putin as he boarded off the plane as B-2 stealth bomber soared directly over the Russian President.

The two leaders then rode in the Beast – U.S. President’ Limousine, to the meeting venue.

