Football fans eye Ronaldo in action in India after AFC 2 draw

Saturday August 16, 2025 2:18 AM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Mumbai: Football fans in India are looking at Cristiano Ronaldo to play on the Indian soil after the AFC Champions League Two draw held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

As per the draw result released today, Goa FC has been drawn with Saudi FC Al Nassr in Group D.

As per the schedule, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa will host Al Nassr on October 22 while the Gaurs will travel to Saudi Arabia for the away fixture on November 5, 2025 in Al-Awwal Park.

And, since Cristiano Ronaldo is the star player of the Saudi football club, soccer fans in India are hoping to see the Portuguese footballer play against Goa FC in the country.

But there is a catch…

What if Ronaldo decides to opt out of Al Nassr vs Goa FC on October 22, 2025?

This is because as per the contract between Ronaldo and Saudi FC Al Nassr , the football legend can opt out of a match or two in a tournament if he wishes to.

It is however, said Ronaldo will certainly be playing against Goa FC at the Al-Awwal Park.

The other two teams in Group D besides Goa FC and Al Nassr are Al Zawraa SC (Sports Club) of Iraq and Tajik professional football club Istiklol.

Mohun Bagan in Group C

The other Indian team in the championship is Mohun Bagan which has been drawn in Group C with Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC of Iran, Al Hussein of Jordan and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan.

Organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the AFC Champions League Two is the second-tier club football tournament in the continent after the AFC Champions League Elite. The competition will start on September 16, with the group stages ending on December 24, 2025.

The Round of 16 clashes will take place from February 10 to 19, 2026. The Quarter Finals and Semi Finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15, 2026 respectively.

The final of AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 will be played at neutral venue on May 16, 2026.

In another good news for football fans in India, Ace footballer Lionel Messi, along with the Argentina football team, is set to visit Kerala in October/November this year .

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

