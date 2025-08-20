2025 Makkah Quran Contest Winners' Announcement Today

Wednesday August 20, 2025 9:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Stage is set for the award ceremony of 2025 King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization of the Holy Quran at Grand Mosque in Makkah.]

Makkah Quran Contest Winners 2025: The winners of the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting Holy Quran will be announced and honored in a closing ceremony at the Grand Mosque in Makkah today i.e. Wednesday August 20, 2025 after Isha Prayers.

"The winners of the 45th session of King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization of Holy Quran will be honored at a closing ceremony in the Grand Mosque in Makkah after Isha Prayers on Wednesday August 20, 2025", Ministry of Islamic Affairs Saudi Arabia said.

Makkah Qurant Contest 2025 Final Round

The final rounds of the 2025 King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting Holy Quran began last Saturday August 09, 2025 .

The final round of the Quran contest continued till Thursday August 14, 2025 when a total of 27 contestants recited Quran as per the contest competition guidelines.

The 27 contestants were from Mauritania, the Philippines, Japan, Guinea-Bissau, France, the United States of America, New Zealand, South Africa, Barbados, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Guinea, Germany, Zambia, Guyana, Comoros, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Finland, Rwanda, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

As part of the competition package, the participants visited different historical places of religeous and architectural importance. The participants on Saturday August 16 left for visit to The Prophet (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah.

Award Ceremony for 2025 King Abdulaziz International Winners

The ministry is now organising the closing ceremony to honor the winners preparation for which is completed.

"Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, will preside over the closing ceremony held today at the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the winners of the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran", the Ministery of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance said.

"During the ceremony, the first winners of the five branches of the competition will be honored, in addition to honoring the members of the jury, in an atmosphere of faith befitting the status of this international competition, which embodies the Kingdom's leading role in serving Holy Quran and caring for its people", the Ministry said.

Makkah Quran Contest 2025: Watch Highlights

Five Categories

The competition is divided into five categories:

Memorization of the entire Holy Qur’an, with accurate recitation and intonation following the seven rules of recitation Memorization of the Qur’an along with interpretation of its terms Memorization of 15 juz (parts) of the Qur’an with proper recitation and intonation Memorization of five juz with correct recitation and intonation A category for shorter lengths of memorization with corresponding recitation and intonation requirements. A total of 179 contestants from 128 countries were selected for the final rounds after the qualifying rounds held online.

As many as 27 contestants recited Quran as per the contest guidelines on the last day of final rounds Thursday August 14, 2025.

Makkah Quran Contest Prize Money

The total value of the competition’s prizes is around SR4 million ($1.07 million), in addition to SR1 million that will be apportioned out to all participants.

The top prize in the first category is SR 500,000, the top prize for the second category is SR 300,000, for the third category the top prize is SR 200,00, for the fourth category SR 150,000 and for the 5th and last category the first prize is SR 65,000.

The 44th edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of Holy Quran was also held with the same schedule. Saudi National, Saad bin Ibrahim bin Hamd had won the top prize of the 2024 Makkah Quran Contest .

