Chaad National wins SAR 500,000 at 45th King Abdulaziz Quran Contest Makkah

Thursday August 21, 2025 12:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah Quran Contest 2025: Chaad National, Mohammad Adam Mohamed has won the top prize at the 45th Edition of the King Abdulaziz International Holy Quran Competition or 2025 Makkah Quran Contest for Memorization, Recital and Explanation held at the Grand Mosque.

At a glittering ceremony held at Makkah Grand Mosque after Isha prayers Wednesday August 20, 2025, the Chaad national was awarded a cash prize of 500,000 Saudi Riyals or SAR 0.5 million prize.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by all Imams of Masjid al Haram Makkah along with Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz.

45th King Abdulaziz International Holy Quran Competition - List of Winners

The Makkah Quran contest 2025 was held in five categories. The winners of the first and most coveted category are as follows,

Mohammed Adam Muhamed (Chaad): Prize Money SAR 500,000 Anas bin Majid Abdulla Al Hazmi (Saudi Arabia): Prize Money SAR 450,000 Sanusi Bukhari Idrees (Nigeria): Prize Money SAR 400,000

5 categories

The competition was divided into five categories:

Memorization of the entire Holy Qur’an, with accurate recitation and intonation following the seven rules of recitation

Memorization of the Qur’an along with interpretation of its terms

Memorization of 15 juz (parts) of the Qur’an with proper recitation and intonation

Memorization of five juz with correct recitation and intonation

A category for shorter lengths of memorization with corresponding recitation and intonation requirements.

Other winners

The total value of the competition’s prizes is around SR4 million ($1.07 million), in addition to SR1 million that will be apportioned out to all participants.

Mansoor bin Mutab Awad Al Harbi of Saudi Arabia won the top prize of SAR 300,000 in the second category. Mohamed Damaj Al Shuway'i of Yemen won the top prize of SAR 200,000 in the 3rd category.

Eyptian Nasr Abdel Majeed Abdul Hameed Amir won the top prize of SAR 150,000 in the 4th category. The top prize money SAR65,000 for the 5th category was conferred on Anwa Intarat of Thailand.

The 2025 Quran Competition brought together 179 contestants from 128 countries, the largest number since its inception. In 2024, a total of 174 contenders representing 123 countries participated in the 44th edition of the contest held in 5 categories.

Makkah Qurant Contest 2025 Final Round

The final rounds of the 2025 King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting Holy Quran began last Saturday August 09, 2025 .

The final round of the Quran contest continued till Thursday August 14, 2025 when a total of 27 contestants recited Quran as per the contest competition guidelines.

The 27 contestants were from Mauritania, the Philippines, Japan, Guinea-Bissau, France, the United States of America, New Zealand, South Africa, Barbados, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Guinea, Germany, Zambia, Guyana, Comoros, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Finland, Rwanda, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

As part of the competition package, the participants visited different historical places of religeous and architectural importance. The participants on Saturday August 16 left for visit to The Prophet (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah.

Electronic Judging System

The highlight of the 2025 Quran Contest which ran through six days was electronic judging system. Since its introduction in 2019, the electronic platform has replaced traditional paper-based methods, increasing accuracy and transparency.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance said it enhanced and upgraded the electronic judging system for the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran held this year.

The enhanced system is designed to improve the efficiency and fairness of the final rounds, bolster transparency, and support the ministry's digital transformation efforts in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Watch: Winners Reactions

The latest improvements to the system include faster and more accurate scoring, with results calculated more precisely and linked to a real-time electronic control panel for instant monitoring by the judging committee.

An electronic question bank is now used to draw questions from a comprehensive digital repository covering all five branches of the competition, ensuring diversity and fairness. The system also features automated processes that track verse sequences, sort and rank contestants, and issue results instantly, while documenting and analyzing competition data in real time.

The 44th edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of Holy Quran was also held with the same schedule. Saudi National, Saad bin Ibrahim bin Hamd had won the top prize of the 2024 Makkah Quran Contest .

