Maha Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2025 Round 3 Allotment - Check Here

Candidates should note that date of reporting to the allotted Institute, and Confirmation of Admission after Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP 2025) CAP Round 3 is from August 24 to 26, 2025

Saturday August 23, 2025 1:06 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 3 Allotment 2025: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Saturday August 23, 2025 on its official website "dsp2025.mahacet.org.in" Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round 3 of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2025-26.

DSP 2025 CAP Round 3 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published on July 22, 2025 DSP 2025 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates. The CET Cell had on July 28, 2025 released DSP 25 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. distribution of vacant seats in different colleges available for admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses.

Following the release of DSP Final Merit and Seat Matrix, the CET Cell published the Round 1 Allotment result on August 04, 2025 . Admission confirmation and reporting time after DSP Round 1 allotment was August 05 to 07, 2025. The CET Cell published the CAP Round 2 result on August 13, 2025 .

The CET Cell released the details of the vacant seats for CAP Round 3 on August 18, and asked the candidates to submit options from August 19 to 21, 2025.

Now, based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will release today i.e. Saturday August 23, 2025 DSP 2025 Round 3 Allotment result on its official website.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy CAP Round 3 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " dsp2025.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on the link " CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List " under Important Links section of the Home Page.

" under Important Links section of the Home Page. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP25 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2025 CAP Round 3 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 3 result will be published any time by today evening.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2025.mahacet.org.in the notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2025-26 from July 04, 2025.

The last date of online registration and application was July 18, 2025, as per the DSP 2025 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 04 to 18, 2025.

Display of DSP 2025 Provisional Merit List: July 22, 2025

Display of DSP24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 28, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 25 CAP Round I: August 04, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 13, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 18, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round III: August 23, 2025

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round III: August 24 to 26, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round IV : August 27, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round IV: September 01, 2025

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2025) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025.

