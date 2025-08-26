Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engg 2025 Round 3 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 3 Allotment 2025: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to release today i.e. Tuesday August 26, 2025 on its official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round 3 of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2025-26.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had published on July 23, 2025 DSE 2025 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates. The CET Cell had on July 29, 2025 released DSE 25 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. distribution of vacant seats in different colleges available for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses.
Following the release of DSE Final Merit and Seat Matrix, the CET Cell published the Round 1 Allotment result on August 05, 2025 and the result of CAP Round 2 allotment on August 14, 2025.
The CET Cell released the details of the vacant seats for DSE CAP Round 3 on August 21, and asked the candidates to submit options from August 22 to 24, 2025.
Now, based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will release today i.e. Tuesday August 26, 2025 DSE 2025 Round 3 Allotment result on its official website.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2025 CAP Round 3 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 3 result will be published any time by today evening.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSE 2025 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech), started through the official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in on July 04, 2025.
The last date of online registration and application was July 19, 2025, as per the DSE 2025 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
After publication of DSE Final Merit List on July 29, the admission process moved to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List were asked to fill College Choice and Option Form.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell had published DSE 2025 Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.
Candidates were advised to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2025 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic