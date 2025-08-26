Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engg 2025 Round 3 Allotment - Direct Link

Candidates should note that date of reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission after DSE 2025 CAP Round 3 result is from August 28 to 30, 2025

Tuesday August 26, 2025 6:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 3 Allotment 2025: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to release today i.e. Tuesday August 26, 2025 on its official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round 3 of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2025-26.

DSE 2025 CAP Round 3 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published on July 23, 2025 DSE 2025 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates. The CET Cell had on July 29, 2025 released DSE 25 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. distribution of vacant seats in different colleges available for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses.

Following the release of DSE Final Merit and Seat Matrix, the CET Cell published the Round 1 Allotment result on August 05, 2025 and the result of CAP Round 2 allotment on August 14, 2025.

The CET Cell released the details of the vacant seats for DSE CAP Round 3 on August 21, and asked the candidates to submit options from August 22 to 24, 2025.

Now, based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will release today i.e. Tuesday August 26, 2025 DSE 2025 Round 3 Allotment result on its official website.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Engineering CAP Round 3 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " dse2025.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on the link "CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE25 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2025 CAP Round 3 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 3 result will be published any time by today evening.

Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSE 2025 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech), started through the official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in on July 04, 2025 .

The last date of online registration and application was July 19, 2025, as per the DSE 2025 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 04 to 19, 2025 (Extended from July 15 to 19).

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Merit List: July 23, 2025

Display of DSE25 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 29, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 25 CAP Round I: August 05, 2025

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 14, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year DSE 25 CAP Round III : August 21, 2025

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3: August 26, 2025

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round III: August 28 to 30, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year DSE 25 CAP Round IV : August 31, 2025

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3: September 04, 2025

After publication of DSE Final Merit List on July 29, the admission process moved to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List were asked to fill College Choice and Option Form.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell had published DSE 2025 Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.

Candidates were advised to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2025 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.

