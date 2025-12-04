RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam 2026 Dates Out

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has confirmed the dates of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 to be held in February and March 2026

In a post using official X handle, the Rajasthan board said Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin together whereas the 2026 board exams for classes 9th and 11th will start on the same day.

RBSE Board Exam 2026 Dates

As per the official release, the 2026 board exams of classes Xth and XIIth will start on February 12, 2026 and end on March 12, 2026.

The official RBSE release also said that the 9th and 11th exams will commence on March 10 and conclude on March 25, 2026.

Candidates should note that the Rajsthan board has confirmed the start and end dates of the 2026 board exams. The complete schedule, time table and date sheet of the RBSE 10th, 12th and other board exams will be released in due course.

RBSE 2025 Board Exam Results

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam in 2025 was conducted from March 6 to April 4, 2025 at over 6,100 exam centres in 41 districts of the state. The class 10 result in 2025 was announced on May 28, 2025 . The overall pass percentage was 93.60%.

The RBSE 12th exams 2025 were held from March 6 to April 7, 2025 and result was announced on May 22, 2025. The overall pass percentage ofthe RBSE 12th 2025 exams was 98.43%. The pass percentage of Science stream was 98.43%, Commerce stream 99.07%, and Art stream was 97.78%.



