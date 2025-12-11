MeitY issues warning over fake DigiLocker app

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a warning against a fake DigiLocker app found circulating online

Launched on July 1, 2015, DigiLocker is a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of important documents including licenses, Ration Card, Aadhar and PAN cards, and other certificates. The app quickly became popular among the internet users, especially the Gen Z.

The MeitY issued the warning as, taking advantage of DigiLocker's popularity, the app's fake versions are found circulating online.

"Fake DigiLocker apps are being used to scam users and misuse sensitive information... There is only one genuine @digilocker_ind app, and it is issued by the National e-Governance Division, Government of India", the Ministry said in a social media post using its official X handle.

How to detect fake DigiLocker app?

In the same post the Ministry has also shared three steps to detect the fake DigiLocker app.

The Ministry in its guideline to detect fake DigiLocker app said the user must check for the developer.

“The only genuine app is from the National e-governance Division, Govt. of India”, the Ministry said.

— Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) December 10, 2025

The Ministry also asked users to avoid any app which looks similar or has a generic-sounding developer name.

“Your documents and money are at risk (if you use such fake app)”, the Ministry said.

The users are also advised to use two-factor authentication which adds a critical layer of security. Even if a password is compromised, unauthorized access can be prevented through a second verification step, such as an OTP sent via SMS or an authenticator app prompt.

