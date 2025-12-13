Maharashtra: Vacancies in Colleges, Universities to be filled soon

The Maharashtra government said the vacant posts, including that of Lecturers and Assistant Professors, will be filled soon

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government said the vacant posts, including that of Lecturers and Assistant Professors, will be filled soon.

As per the government’s own data, a large number of Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts are lying vacant across the state.

This was highlighted by Congress MLA Pragya Sata during the Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session currently underway in Nagpur Saturday.

Highlighting the issue, Pragya Sata said the higher education in universities and colleges have been affected because of the insufficient teaching staff.

Vacancies in Maharashtra Universities, Colleges

Replying to Pragya Sata, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil said steps are being taken to fill the vacant posts and appoint the necessary academic staff.

Giving more details, Patil said that a government order of October 3, 2018 sanctioned filling up of 40 per cent (3,580) posts of Assistant Professors in aided colleges. Of these, 3,086 posts were filled and 494 remained vacant.

“The process is underway for more recruitment”, he said.

Patil also said that a total of 12,918 posts of Assistant Professors were vacant in aided, non-government colleges as per the student strength as on October 1, 2017.

“The State Finance Ministry has granted approval to appoint 5,012 Assistant Professor posts that had fallen vacant between the years 2018 and 2024”,Patil said.

Similarly, sanction was granted for filling up 80 per cent of vacancies in the public universities by an order dated August 7, 2019.

“The Finance Department has also been asked to sanction appointments of 85 per cent of academic vacancies”, Patil said in the State Assembly.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic