CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Link, Steps to Download

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on its official website 'csirnet.nta.nic.in' the Admit Card and Hall Tickets of the candidates who have registered for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Schedule

Online application for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 was started on September 25, 2025. The last date of application was October 24, 2025 ( Extended ).

As per the notification released by the NTA, CSIR UGC NET will be held on December 18, 2025 in two shifts, as per the following schedule.

Each shift will be of 180 minutes i.e. 03 hours.

Life Science/Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences: (Shift 1) 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Chemical Sciences/Mathematical Sciences/Physical Sciences: (Shift 2) 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card

The NTA had on December 08, 2025 released the Advance Intimation of Examination City Allotted to the Applicants of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam.

Candidates should note that the Advance Intimation of Examination City is not admit card. The NTA will now release the admit card or hall ticket of the registered candidates on its official website any time.

The admit card is the compulsory document to appear in the NTA CSIR UGC NET December 2025.

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website: " csirnet.nta.nic.in "

" Step 2: Click on the link marked as "CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card"

Enter User ID and Password

Click on the link to download your admit card

Take a printout

Candidates are advised to properly check the downloaded admit card for correct name, photo, exam centre and shift. In case of any error students are advised to contact the National Testing Agency (NTA).

CSIR UGC NET Eligibility

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting of Joint CSIR-UGC NET, 2025 which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowships are accepted in Universities/IITs/Post Graduate Colleges/Govt. Research Establishments including those of the CSIR, Research & Development establishments of recognized public or private sector industrial firms and other recognized institutions. Only bonafide Indian Citizens are eligible for the test. Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowships are accepted in India.

Candidates holding four year degree and master's degree in the listed faculties can apply for the CSIR UGC NET exam. There are reservation for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

For category-wise age limit, CSIR UGC NEET syllabus, exaam pattern and other exam related guidelines candidates can refer the information bulletin available on the website in PDF.



