Outrage as Bihar CM Nitish pulls down Muslim doctor’s Hijab

In a bizarre and sexist incident captured on camera, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar forcibly pulled down Hijab from the face of a Muslim doctor sparking a nationwide outrage

Patna: In a bizarre and sexist incident captured on camera, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar forcibly pulled down Hijab from the face of a Muslim doctor sparking a nationwide outrage.

In a video which has now gone viral, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is seen distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors at an event held at his official residence in the state capital Patna.

During the event, when a Muslim female doctor wearing Hijab came to receive her appointment letter, Nitish gestured at her and reportedly asked her to remove the Hijab.

Even as she was confused and unable to decide what to do, Nitish himself pulled down her Hijab as cameras captured the moment.

In a further embarrassment to the Muslim female doctor, those present at the function burst into laughter as the Chief Minister forcibly removed her Hijab.

Watch Video

“A Vile Act”

The Congress Party, while sharing the video, termed the incident a “vile act” and demanded his resignation.

“This is Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness, a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab”, the Congress wrote on social media platform X.

“If a person occupying the highest post in the state behaves in such a disgraceful manner in public, one can only imagine how safe women are in the state. Nitish Kumar should resign immediately for this reprehensible act”, the party said.

Commenting on the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said, “What has happened to Nitish ji? Has his mental state deteriorated completely, or has Nitish Babu has now become 100% Sanghi?”

Nitish Kumar is Chief Minister of Bihar since 2015. He took oath as CM Bihar for the 9th times after the 2025 Bihar elections despite talks of his poor health and concerns raised about his mental state.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic