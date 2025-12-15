RRB NTPC CEN 05/2024 CBT 2 Result Out: Check Here

RRB NTPC CEN 05/2024 CBT 2 Result: The Ministry of Railways has result of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC-Graduate) CEN 05/2024, also known as RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2, exam on its official website.

RRB NTPC (Graduate) 2025 CBT 2

The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from 13th October 2025 by Railway Recruitment Boards for the posts of NTPC (Graduate) against CEN 05/2024.

The CBT 2 result has been declared today i.e. Monday December 15, 2025 and is hosted on the Railway Recruitment Board official websites along with the board's regional website.

The CBT 2 exam was conducted for the shortlisted candidates the list of which was released after the RRB (NTPC-Graduate) CEN 05/2024 CBT 1 conducted from June 05 to 23, 2025 at various centres across India.

Steps to check RRB (NTPC-Graduate) CEN 05/2024 CBT 2 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website: " rrbbilaspur.gov.in "

Step 2: Click on the RESULT in the top menu of the home page

Click on View option under the result link marked for the RRB (NTPC-Graduate) CEN 05/2024 CBT 2 result

Check your Roll Number in the list to confirm you have been shortlisted

Along with the result the Railway board has also released cut off marks of the NTPC GRADUATE CEN 05/2024 CBT 2.

Post Result Activities

Candidates who have been shortlised are now required to appear in the RRB CBAT/TST.

The CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test) and TST (Typing Skill Test) are the next phase of evaluation for recruitment in the Indian Railways.

"The candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the CBAT/TST. The candidates have been shortlisted as per the merit in 2nd stage CBT. Category wise short listing of candidates for CBAT and TST is on the basis of candidate’s marks in CBT-2 provided the candidates has more marks than cut off at CBT-1 in his community", the Railway board said.

As per the RRB Notification, the CBAT/TST for the posts under CEN 05/2024 for the provisionally qualified candidates is tentatively scheduled on 5th week of December 2025.

According to the RRB NTPC notification, the board aims to fill 8,113 vacancies in the Indian Railways, including the posts such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Station Master, Goods Train Manager (GTM), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAAT), and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

Candidates must meet the age criteria specified in the notification, with a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 36 years as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation is applicable as per RRB regulations for eligible categories. The official notification CEN 05/2024 provides detailed information on age limits and other eligibility criteria.

