RRB CEN 09/2025: Application starts on Jan 21 for 22,000 vacancies

The Indian Railways has issued Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) notification void CEN 09/2025 to fill around 22,000 Group D Level -1 vacancies and posts

RRB CEN 09/2025: Important Dates

The Indian Railways has published a short notice to fill approximately 22,000 Group D Level 1 posts giving details of the application start date and the last date of application.

The Railway Recruitment Board issued short notice: Sunday December 28, 2025

Applicarion start date: January 21, 2026

Last date of application: February 20, 2026

Eligibility

In the short notice RRB CEN 9/2025, the Indian Railways has also briefly mentioned the eligibility criteria of the candidates who can apply for the Group D posts.

A candidate must be at least High School pass to apply for Railways Group D Level 1 posts under RRB CEN 9/2025 notification.

Candidates with ITI qualifications may get preference for certain posts.

Age as on January 01, 2026: 18-33 years

As per the notification, application fee will be Rs 500 for General candidates, and Rs 250 for candidates who come under reservation including OBC, SC and ST.

The selection of candidates will be based on online (Computer based test or CBT), Physical Test and Medical Examination.

The starting salary for these Level-1 positions is between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 35,000 per month, depending on the post and location.

The short notice is issued so that candidates wishing to join the Indian Railways are prepared before hand and keep ready all the required documents. More information will be published in the detailed Notification, the Railway Board said.

Candidates should also note that they will be required to apply using the RRB Regional Board websites the list of which is published in the advertisement.

RRB Regional Websites

The list of RRB regional websites are: RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).

