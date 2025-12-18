Meet Ousmane Dembele FIFA Player of Year 2025

Ousmane Dembele, France Forward and Paris St-Germain (PSG), has won the Men's Player of the Year 2025 at the Fifa Best Awards

FIFA Awards 2025: Ousmane Dembele, France Forward and Paris St-Germain (PSG), has won the Men's Player of the Year 2025 at the Fifa Best Awards.

Dembele won the award for his instrumental role in the PSG Vs. Inter Milan UEFA Champions League (UCL) final which the Red and Blues won 5-0.

28-year-old Dembele scored a total of 35 goals in the UCL Championship 2025 – the highest in the European football tournament. Also, 08 of his 35 goals came in the Champions League last season, including crucial strikes against Liverpool and Arsenal in the knockout stages.

PSG’s victory in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan is the football club’s first European football trophy.

Dembele, who helped PSG in winning 04 tournaments in the 2024-25 season, defeated Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe to win the prestigious individual award conferred annually by FIFA.

Ousmane Dembele: Brief Overview

Dembele, who goes by the full name Masour Ousmane Dembélé, is considered one of the best football players in the world.

Besides France National Football Team, Ousmane Dembélé also plays for PSG, one of Ligue 1 - France's top professional football league, featuring 18 clubs.

Dembele is one of ten footballers to have won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and Ballon d'Or in their career. He also helped PSG reach the final of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup.

Dembélé started his professional career at Rennes, where he was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year in his sole season with the first team.

Dembélé, a practicing Muslim, was born in Vernon, Eure, in Normandy, France. His mother, Fatimata Dembélé, is Mauritanian-Senegalese from Waly Diantang while his father is of Malian descent.

Winning the 2025 Best Player Award, Dembélé has joined the elite club of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo who won the award three times, and Lionel Messi who bagged the award 2 time.

FIFA 2025 Awards: Full Winners List

FIFA on Tuesday also conferred on Spain’s Aitana Bonmati The Best FIFA Women’s Player Prize. Aitana Bonmati won the FIFA best palyer award 2025 in women's football for 3rd consecutive year. The Barcelona midfielder was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player after another outstanding year for club and country.

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach award went to Spanish football manager Luis Enrique Martínez García.

Sarina Wiegman was named The Best FIFA Women’s Coach for 2025 after leading England to a second successive UEFA Women’s EURO title.



The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award 2025 went to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Donnarumma is an Italian Professional Footballer, who plays as Goalkeeper for Premier League club Manchester City and captains the Italy national team.



The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award 2025 was won by Hannah Alice Hampton. Hannah is English Professional Footballer who plays as Goalkeeper for Women's Super League club Chelsea and the England national team.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic