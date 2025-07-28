AMU Physicists Honoured as ALICE Wins 2025 Breakthrough Prize

The Department of Physics Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has brought global recognition to the institution as part of the internationally acclaimed ALICE Collaboration, which has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics

Monday July 28, 2025 10:09 PM , ummid.com News Network

The prize has been conferred on the ALICE Collaboration for its detailed measurements of the Higgs boson properties confirming the symmetry-breaking mechanism of mass generation, the discovery of new strongly interacting particles, studies on rare processes and matter-antimatter asymmetry, and explorations of nature at the smallest scales and under the most extreme conditions.

This recognition celebrates the significant contributions of the AMU Physics team under the leadership of Professor M. AnisulAinUsmani, Chairman, Department of Physics, and Professor Shakeel Ahmad, Project Investigator.

Their research efforts have been integral to the global scientific investigations conducted at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider.

Professor Shakeel Ahmad, a senior physicist and dedicated member of the ALICE Collaboration, has played a vital role in these high-impact studies.

Along with his team of researchers from the AMU, he has contributed extensively to the international effort, thereby enhancing India’s standing in the global high-energy physics community.

About Breakthrough Prize

The Breakthrough Prize, widely regarded as the " Oscars of Science ", carries a total award of three million US dollars, with five hundred thousand dollars allocated to the ALICE Collaboration.

The Prize Money has been donated to the CERN & Society Foundation to support doctoral students from member institutes, including AMU, providing them opportunities to pursue research at CERN and strengthen international academic cooperation.

The prize was accepted on behalf of the ALICE Collaboration by Marco van Leeuwen of Nikhef, who served as the spokesperson from 2023 to 2025.

The University has congratulated Professor Shakeel Ahmad and his team for their exceptional contributions and extended appreciation to all faculty members, research scholars, and students associated with the project for their commitment to scientific excellence.

