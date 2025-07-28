2008 Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on July 31

A Special NIA Court is set to pronounce Thursday July 31, 2025 the judgment of the 2008 Malegaon blast case

Monday July 28, 2025 4:15 PM , Staff Reporter

[Improvised explosive kept under the seat of this LML Freedom motor-bicycle had exploded near Bhikku Chowk and Anjuman Chowk on the night of September 29, 2008. Later inverstigations revealed the motor-cycle was registered in the name of former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (inset). (File image: ummid.com)]

Mumbai: A Special NIA Court is set to pronounce Thursday July 31, 2025 the judgment of the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Additional Sessions Judge A K Lahoti, who presided over the trial, had scheduled the pronouncement of the verdict on May 8, 2025. The court, however, deferred the much awaited verdict till July 31.

The Special NIA Court deferred its ruling noting that the matter has voluminous documents and it needed more time to deliver the verdict, according to news agency PTI.

The lawyers associated with the case told ummid.com that the Malegaon blast case has been listed for the court's proceedings on July 31, 2025 when the judgment will be pronounced.

2008 Malegaon Blast Case

An improvised explosive kept under the seat of LML Freedom motor-bicycle had exploded near Bhikku Chowk and Anjuman Chowk on the night of September 29, 2008 that also coincided with Ramadan.

Bhikku Chowk, Anjuman Chowk and the adjoinging areas are famous for ladies market in Malegaon . The terrorists attacked the site two days before Eid when there were heavey rush of woemn and children in the market for Eid shopping.

Six people, including 5-year-old girl Farheen, had died in the terror attack.

Later inverstigations revealed the motor-cycle was registered in the name of former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

The Special Court in Mumbai had on October 30, 2018 framed charges against Sadhvi Pragya and six other accused in the Malegaon blast case.

Seven accused of Malegaon blasts

Seven key accused, including BJP’s former MP Pragya Singh Thakur and ex- Military Intelligence official Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit (Retd), were tried under sections 16 (committing a terror act) and 18 (criminal conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and sections 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (intentionally causing harm to others) of the IPC. They were tried for charges under the Explosives Substances Act.

Apart from Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit, the other accused who faced the trial were: Sudhakar Dwivedi, Major (retd.) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahirkar.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011 .

The 2008 blasts took place two years after a series of blasts had hit the textile city on September 08, 2006. The investigation put the blame of the 2006 Malegaon blasts on local Muslim youths. They were however discharged from the case in 2016.

The Muslim youths framed in the 2006 blasts case were discharged after Swami Aseemanand, confessed he and some other members of the right wing Hindu extremist organisation RSS, were invloved in the blasts.

