Meet Sahar Emami: Iran TV Anchor on Air during Israeli bombing

TV Anchor Sahar Emami has become a national icon amidst the Iran and Israel war that entered its 5th day Tuesday June 17, 2025

Tuesday June 17, 2025 5:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Social media users around the world are praising Sahar Emami's strength and courage, and even showing her image alongside Iran’s national icons.]

TV Anchor Sahar Emami has become a national icon amidst the Iran and Israel war that entered its 5th day Tuesday June 17, 2025.

News anchor Sahar Emami was on air when the Israeli Army bombed the Iran’s national TV station headquarters Monday June 16, 2025.

Video clips available online showed Sahar – calm, composed and in total control of herself, reporting from the studio about the Israeli attack on the headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) even as sounds of blasts and explosions were heard in the background.

She stopped and left her chair only after the studio ceiling debris started falling, right close to her head.

The Israeli regime attacks Iran’s national TV.



Brave Iranian presenter keeps composed as the studio comes under Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/XM7QCz775D — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 16, 2025

By this time, Sahar Emami’s video was already viral.

“What you hear is the sound of the aggressor attacking the truth”, Sahar said moments before the Israeli missiles struck the studio.

“Smoke and smoke surround everything…. What you just witnessed was the sound of a blatant aggression by the Zionist regime against IRIB”, Sahar informed the TV watchers during the live broadcast.

To the surprise of the TV watchers - and shock of the Zionists, Sahar re-appeared on air within minutes of the Israeli attack on the IRIB headquarters.

Who is Sahar Emami?

Sahar Emami, mother of two, is one of Iranian State TV's most prominent anchors. The TV channel in itself is the most watched in Iran where foreign channels are banned though available via satellite dishes.

Sahar was born in Tehran in 1985. She holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering with a focus on Food Science.

Sahar began her career in journalism in 2008 joining Tehran’s local channel. She later joined the political team at IRINN in 2010.

Sahar has hosted various programs, including “Back Home” and “Morning with the News,” but it is her presence on the “Newsstand” program that made her a household name in Iran.

Hijab wearing Sahar has been widely praised for reporting during the Israeli airstrikes and her defiant return to TV screen immediately after the second Israeli attack.

A fire breaks out at the headquarters of Iran’s national television following an egregious attack by the Israeli regime aimed at silencing Iran’s media. pic.twitter.com/IRQRqZKBG2 — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 16, 2025

Social media users around the world are praising her strength and courage, and even showing her picture alongside Iran’s national icons. “She is the face of the courage of Iranian women”, they said.

Coming live once again minutes later, Sahar described the Israeli attack on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) headquarters on “media and free speech”.

“The TV station itself was not the target – it was freedom of speech,” she said, adding, “The true targets were the voice of truth, and the voices of the men, women, and children who have been martyred in recent days.”

Meanwhile, other reporters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also remained resilient during the Israeli attack on the TV station. They came out of the IRIB headquarters and reported live as the premises were seen in flames and after losing one of their colleagues in the Israeli airstrikes.

The right wing Zionist regime in Israel has a cruel history of targeting media, hospitals, schools, colleges and places of worship. The recent example of this is Gaza, where the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) targeted and killed more than 200 journalists.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.