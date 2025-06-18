Hindi not mandatory in schools: Maharashtra govt issues fresh GR

After outrage, the Maharashtra government has reversed its earlier decision to make Hindi language compulsory in primary schools

Mumbai: After outrage, the Maharashtra government has reversed its earlier decision to make Hindi language compulsory in primary schools.

The Maharashtra government in a decision taken in April this year had announced to make Hindi as compulsory third language in all Marathi and English medium schools from Class 1 to 5.

The decision sparked outrage from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and other parties, including some of the government’s allies and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray.

Following the outrage, the BJP-led state government in Maharashtra issued a fresh notification on Tuesday June 17, 2025 removing the word “compulsory’.

The notification however said Hindi language will be taught in primary schools as third language.

Maharashtra Language Policy for Schools

In its notification, the Maharashtra government GR has said:

"...As per the State Curriculum for School Education 2024, henceforth Hindi will be compulsory in as third language in Marathi and English medium schools for classes 1 to 5 while in other medium schools three languages, namely medium language, Marathi and English will be taught for class 1 to 5….”

The latest GR released on June 17, 2025 said:

“As per the State Curriculum for School Education 2024, henceforth Hindi will generally be the third language in Marathi and English medium schools….”

The Maharashtra GR further said if the students want to study one of the other Indian languages they should be allowed provided the strength of such students is minimum 20 and a teacher to teach the desired language will be appointed.

The GR further said that Marathi will be compulsory language in all medium schools, and the language policy for classes 6 to 10 will be as per the State Curriculum for School Education.

