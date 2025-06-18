Israel bans reporting from areas hit by Iranian missiles

The right wing Zionist regime in Israel has barred journalists from reporting in the areas, especially Haifa and Tel Aviv, worst hit by the Iranian airstrikes

Thursday June 19, 2025 12:12 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Tel Aviv: The right wing Zionist regime in Israel has barred journalists from reporting in the areas, especially Haifa and Tel Aviv, worst hit by the Iranian airstrikes.

Located in Northern Israel, Haifa is home to oil refineries, a naval base and the Zionist state’s most industrialized seaport. The seaport and oil refineries, including Haifa power plant, were destroyed in the Iranian missile attack two days ago.

The Bazan Petroleum Company has confirmed to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that its pipelines and transmission lines at its Haifa Bay Complex have been badly destroyed in the Iranian ballistic missile attacks Monday June 16, 2025.

Israel too has admitted the damages to its oil refineries and power plant in Haifa, but is trying to hide the scale and actual losses.

Journalists Barred, Arrested

On Monday, as some foreign crews tried to record the Iranian missiles raining down in Haifa, Israeli police forcibly stopped them from doing their duty.

Local Police said officers have set out to clear international media journalists who have been broadcasting live missile impacts in the Haifa area, according to The Times of Israel.

“Coastal District police vehicles set out to conduct a search and handle the incident,” a spokesperson said.

Similar gag orders have also been issued in Tel Aviv – the Israeli capital, which has been badly hit in the barrage of missiles fired by the Iranian Army, images and videos coming from the city revealed.

However, live broadcasts from the skies over Tel Aviv and Haifa, illuminated by the large barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, abruptly cut off by regime authorities.

Western media channels go off air

Simultaneously, major Western media outlets, including American broadcaster CNN, halted their live aerial coverage from multiple cities across Israel.

Israeli media outlets confirmed the arrest of several local and foreign journalists for filming the impact of Iran’s retaliatory airstrikes conducted after Israel’s unprovoked attacks on the former Friday June 13, 2025 .

Foreign journalists BANNED from broadcasting from Israel’s Haifa – Kann



Police gave the order after film crews recorded direct Iranian strikes on the city’s oil refinery and power plant



VIDEO: Al Jazeera shows Haifa’s power plant burning on live TV pic.twitter.com/DEk3d3hnwI — RT (@RT_com) June 16, 2025

The Israeli military had previously warned that recording and sharing footage of missile and drone impacts, especially their timing and locations, would be considered “aiding the enemy during wartime", according to Press TV.

Israeli police raided the rooms of foreign TV broadcast crews in Haifa and confiscated their equipment because they were reporting on Iran’s missile strikes on Israel, according to Al Jazeera Plus or AJ+.

More confirmation about Israeli crackdown on media came from British broadcaster BBC which said its journalists are not able to freely report from Israel.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.