No Surrender to Imposition: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Wednesday June 18, 2025 6:35 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Tehran: In a stern rejection of Donald Trump’s rhetoric, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Wednesday June 18, 2025 said his country will never surrender to any form of imposition.

In a televised address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation will “firmly stand against” an imposed war and also “imposed peace”.

“The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace,” he said while addressing the nation.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s stern warning came a day after U.S. President demanded “unconditional surrender” from Iran.

In a series of post of Truth Social, Trump also said the Iranian Supreme Leader is a "soft target" but said, “We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

Khamenei warns U.S.



Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also warned the United States against direct involvement in the ongoing war with Israel.

"The harm the US will suffer will definitely be irreparable if they enter this conflict militarily", he said.

“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield,” he asserted.

At the same time, Khamenei also praised Iranian people for their “composed, courageous, and timely” conduct.

He said the brave response of people reflected the nation’s growing maturity, as well as its spiritual and intellectual strength.

Americans too against U.S. involvement in Israel's war

Amid the speculations that Trump under the immense Zionist pressure to get U.S. involved in the Iran-Israel war, a huge majority of Americans in the latest survey voted against the move.

While the Americans are concerned about the prospect of Iran getting a nuclear weapon, they don’t necessarily view it as an immediate problem necessitating the use of the US military, according to CNN.

Interestingly, United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, while testifying to Congress about Iran's nuclear program in March this year, mentioned that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

Also, French President Macron contradicted Domald Trump and said any attempt to forceful regime change in Iran will be a mistake.

Macron also recalled what the West did in Iraq by removing Saddam Hussein and in Libya by assassinating Col Muammar Gaddafi were mistakes and wrong decisions.

