Watch: Anti-Hijab activist dons Keffiyeh in solidarity with Iran

In a touching gesture in the wake of Israeli attack on Tehran, an Iranian anti-Hijab activist donned Keffiyeh as she sang patriotic song to show solidarity with Iran.

In a video which is now viral on different social media platforms - including X and Instagram, the activist who is said to be a member of “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, is seen standing with the giant Azadi Tower at Meidan'e Azadi of Tehran in the background.

She then dons Iranian Keffiyeh, holds a microphone and sings "Iran-e Javan".

"June 15, 2025 in my city Tehran... Without any fear.... ", she said before singing the Iran-e -Javan.

Iran-e-Javan translates to "Young Iran" in Farsi (Persian) and refers to the popular Persian song by Peyman Soltani and Shahram Nazeri called "Iran-e -Javan (Vatanam)".

"My eternal called homeland... The morning of the hope of the homeland… shine in the sky like an eternal love of the homeland... O homeland my life... My passion & my joy..All my body & soul....My Homeland... My homeland.... My homeland... My homeland..."

Watch Video

Those who took off their hejab in "woman life freedom" color revolution



Joining Iran's holy defense against the devil



She is wearing Iranian keffiyeh pic.twitter.com/guAv2wfx7h — Soureh (@Soureh_design2) June 17, 2025

The movement “Woman, Life, Freedom” became popular in Iran during the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. The slogan has become a rallying cry for those advocating for “women's rights and freedom” in Iran, and the group has been at the loggerheads with the present regime.

Reactions

Social media users are wildly sharing the video, making it among the top trends on Wednesday.

“Those who took off their Hijab in "Woman, Life, Freedom" color revolution joining Iran's holy defense against the devil… She is wearing Iranian Keffiyeh”, a social media wrote while tagging the video.

Another social media user while sharing the video wrote her gesture shows how the Israeli aggression has united the Iranians.

“A member of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement sides with her country against Israel's war on Iran and wears an Iranian Keffiyeh.

“Rejecting Israel's call for a revolution… IRANIANS ARE UNITED (sic).”

Another user also echoed the similar expressions.

“A good example for those who are curious about the reaction of the regime opponents in Iran…. The Zionist attacks caused the Iranian people to unite”, the social media user wrote.

