CBFC mocked for forcing Modi’s quote in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Social media users are taking the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to task for forcing the filmmaker to include a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par

Thursday June 19, 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par – a remake of the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones, is set to hit cinema halls Friday June 20, 2025.

A day before the release of the film, social media users were aghast to learn that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or the Censor Board asked the filmmaker to add a quote of Prime Minister Modi immediately after the modified opening disclaimer besides four other changes in the film, according to Hindustan Times.

“Is CBFC the Central Board of Film certification or some PR agency for the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP?

“Add PM Modi quote, remove lotus: Censor board suggests 5 edits to Sitaare Zameen Par (sic)”, a social media user Sourv who uses personal handle “@Sourav_3294” wrote on X.

Social media user VIZHPUNEET who writes on X using handle @vizhpuneet accused the CBFC of working as a “political puppet” and “PR agency of the BJP”.

“The Indian CBFC is an absolute farce, meddling with creative freedom under the guise of certification. Their latest stunt? Demanding Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par add a quote from PM Modi among five absurd edits.

“This isn’t regulation but it is a blatant PR stunt for the BJP, proving the CBFC is just a political puppet. What’s next, mandating propaganda slogans in every movie? Pathetic (sic)”, he wrote.

The fan account of the film Sitaare Zameen Par on X is in fact worried.

“Bhai film ke shuru me hi Modi ka quote kyun? Panauti Lagega bhai Modi se”, the fan account “Sitaare Zameen Par Soon” wrote on X @DrVonDoom2026.

Social media user Sajid (@SajidGazan) was shocked.

“Modi's quote….??? “I got the reason not to watch #SitaareZameenPar”, he wrote.

Sitaare Zameen Par, which has been granted a U/A certificate, is directed by R.S. Prasanna and feature Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles.

Interestingly, media reports did not disclose which PM Modi quote has been added in the film. The reports just said the quote has references to the year 2047.

The other changes the CBFC asked in Sitaare Zameen Par are replacing “business woman” with “business person”, removing the word “kamal” (lotus) from visuals and subtitles, and a change in subtitles from “Michael Jackson” to “Lovebirds”.

Kamal or Lotus is the BJP party symbol.

