‘End of Zionism=Peace’: Activists against U.S. joining Israel-Iran war at White House

Thursday June 19, 2025 5:10 PM , Social Media Desk

Washington: Anti-war activists are now protesting in front of White House, warning Donald Trump administration against joining the ongoing Israel-Iran war.

The activists are carrying placards and shouting slogans “Hands off Iran”, “Money for People’s Needs, Not the War Machines”, “No US-Israel War on Iran” and “End of Zionism=Peace”.

The activists are also demanding arms embargo against Israel.

With the anti-activists are also Jews who condemn the Zionist attack on Iran.

The protests came as Jewish Zionist lobby is pressurizing U.S. Donald Trump to help Israel in its ongoing war against Iran.

Israel had attacked Iran on June 13, 2025 unprovoked and even as the United States was engaged in talks with Iran to formalize a nuclear deal.

The U.S. and its allies are of the view that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.

The Israeli attack on Iran disrupted the U.S., Iran talks.

Iran retaliated launching missile attack on key strategic targets in Israel including Tel Aviv, Haifa and other cities.

Shaken by the losses it incurred in six days of war, Israel reached out to America seeking military support.

Trump, however, is in dilemma as his core support base, MAGA activists, and a good number of Republican lawmakers are against the U.S. joining Israeli war in the Middle East. Some lawmakers have also moved resolution in the Congress on the matter.

Meanwhile, Iran has also appealed the U.S. allies in the Middle East where it has its military bases to stop Trump from dragging into the war.

