DTE Maha Direct 2nd Yr Diploma 2025 Admission: Application Starts

According to the Direct Second Year (DSD 25) Post SSC Diploma Admission notification 2025 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration can be done from June 20 to July 02, 2025

Friday June 20, 2025 0:34 AM , Falak Athar Faizee

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2025-26: Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year (DSD 25) Post SCC Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering and Technology for the year 2025 has been started through the official website dsd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the Direct Second Year (DSD 25) Post SSC Diploma Admission notification 2025 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration started from today i.e. June 20, 2025.

Last date of application is July 02, 2025.

According to the DSD 25 Admission Schedule, DTE Maharashtra will publish Provisional Merit List on July 05, 2025. Grievances if any will be accepted from July 05 to 07, 2025.

The DSD Final Merit List 2025 will be published on July 09, 2025, the DSD 2025 Merit List said.

Direct Link for DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Diploma Admission 2025

Click here to go to the official website: "dsd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in". Click on "Candidate New Registration". Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

e-Scrutiny Mode

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has facility for online verification of documents. To use this facility, candidates are required to select "e-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the registration form.

"Such candidate shall fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere. Such candidate need not have to visit to FC for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/Her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the FC through e-Scrutiny Mode", DTE Maharashtra said.

Students who do not want to use online verification facility need to visit the FC to verify their documents.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 20 to July 02, 2025

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 04, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 05 to 07, 2025

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 09, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced soon

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Will be announced soon

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: Will be announced soon

DTE Maharashtra DSD25 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD25 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list of CAP Round for AY 2024 for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for admission in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

[Falak Athar Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

