IAEA Chief contradicts Netanyahu, Trump over Iran’s nuclear weapons

Friday June 20, 2025 1:39 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

In a major setback for US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Rafael Grossi, Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said there is no proof Iran is trying to build nuclear weapons.

"While it is possible that there are operations being kept secret from regulators, reports that Iran has not been actively pursuing a nuclear weapon since 2003 are accurate", International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview.

Talking to CNN and Al Jazeera in two separate interviews, Rafael Grossi said those claiming to know exact details about Iran moving toward a nuclear weapon are engaging in “speculation".

The IAEA Chief's revelation is major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu who attacked Iran on June 13, 2025 on the pretext that the latter is "close to build nuclear weapons".

The IAEA Chief's revelation is also embarrassing for U.S. President Trump is also considering intervening in Iran and Israel war on the same excuse.

Row over IAEA Report on Iran

Rafael Grossi's latest statement came days after Iran accused the IAEA of releasing a "misleading" and "politically motivated" report stating that the country is failing to meet its nuclear obligations for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The publication of the report was followed by a resolution against Iran at the IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna, pushed by the European troika.

The report and the subsequent resolution, according to experts, facilitated the Israeli regime’s brutal aggression, only two days ahead of the sixth round of Iran-US indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat.

In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had turned the UN agency into an “accomplice” in this unjust and invasive war.

Baghaei also lashed out at the UN nuclear watch dog chief for “betraying the non-proliferation regime.”

Iran to take legal action against Rafael Grossi

Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s atomic agency Mohammad Eslami has vowed to take up the case of IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi’s “inaction” over the Israeli aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites through legal channels.

In a letter to Grossi on Thursday, Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), addressed the issue of IAEA’s lack of action over continued Israeli aggression.

He said the Israeli regime’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites constitute a clear violation of Geneva Convention and related protocols, UN Charter and United Nations Scientific Committee on the Works of Atomic Weapons, Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Comprehensive Non-Proliferation Agreement between Iran and the UN agency, the safety standards of the UN agency and other relevant international conventions.

