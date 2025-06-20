Israeli hospital hit unintended during attacks on military targets: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Friday said Soroka Military Hospital in Tel Aviv was hit unintended when Iranian missiles targeted nearby military establishments of strategic importance

Friday June 20, 2025

[Image posted by Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X]

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Friday said Soroka Military Hospital in Tel Aviv was hit unintended when Iranian missiles targeted nearby military establishments of strategic importance.

In a social media post, Araghchi said the Iranian Armed Forces eliminated the “Israeli Military Command, Control and Intelligence HQ and another vital target” in precise attack when the blast wave caused “superficial damage to a small section of the nearby, and largely evacuated, Soroka Military Hospital.”

Araghchi further wrote that the hospital is mainly used to treat Israeli soldiers engaged in the Genocide in Gaza 25 miles away, where Israel has destroyed or damaged 94% of Palestinian hospitals.

“It is the Israeli regime and not Iran that initiated all this bloodshed, and it is Israeli war criminals and not Iranians who are targeting hospitals and civilians”, Araghchi said.

“Hundreds of innocent Iranians have been murdered in cold blood since Israel launched its illegal war against the Iranian people last week”, he added.

Soroka Hospital Location

Soroka Hospital is located between two major Israeli military sites: the IDF’s main intelligence headquarters and a central command facility, both of which are situated in the Gav-Yam Technology Park.

These installations reportedly serve as critical hubs for Israel's cyber operations, digital command systems, and military intelligence infrastructure (including IDF C4I and C4ISR systems), according to Tehran Times.

Iran said its arm forces "do not intitionally target civilians and medical facilities in contrast to Israel that targeted two civilian hospitals in Iran — one in Tehran and another in Kermanshah", an action Iran said has drawn little international condemnation.

