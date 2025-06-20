MSBTE Diploma Result (Summer 2025) Out, Check Now

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the Diploma and Polytechnic result of Summer 2025 exams on its official website 'result.msbte.ac.in'

Friday June 20, 2025 6:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

The MSBTE declared the Summer 2025 Diploma and Polytechnic results four days before the actual schedule.

As per the MSBTE notification, the Summer 2025 exam result was scheduled to be announced on June 24, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education however announced the result today i.e. Friday June 20, 2025.

Steps to check MSBTE Summer 2025 Result

After the declaration, the result is now available for download on the official website "result.msbte.ac.in".

Go to official website: " result.msbte.ac.in ".

". Select Seat No or Enrollment No

Enter Seat No or Enrollment No

Enter the Captcha code as seen in the box

Click on "Show Result" button.

Candidates should note that the MSBTE releases results of all Diploma Courses, including Mechanical, Civil, IT, Electrical, Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Production Technology, Food Technology, Pharmacy, Fashion and Clothing and other courses, simultaneously and on the same day.

The MSBTE Summer Practical exams were held from April 18 to 28, 2025. The MSBTE Summer Written 2025 exams were held from May 2 to 24, 2025.

