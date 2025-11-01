Maharashtra 10th SSC 2026 Time Table Released, Check PDF Here

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 or Class X 2026 exam will begin on February 20 and end on March 18, 2026

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC 2026 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra SSC (also known as Class X and Class 10th) 2026 exams.

The Maharashtra State Board has published on its official website the final time table according to which the SSC Class 10 or Class Xth 2026 exams will begin on February 20 and end on March 18, 2026.

Maths Papers on March 06, 09

According to the Maharashtra 10th Time Table 2026, the first paper to be held on February 20, 2026 will be of the First Language and the last paper to be held on March 18, 2026 will be of Social Sciences Paper II/Geography.

All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.

The all-important Mathematics Paper 1 will be held on Friday March 06, 2026. Mathematics Paper 2 will be held on Monday March 09, 2026.

The students who wish to access the Maharashtra SSC 2026 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:

Science and Technology Part I will be held on March 11, 2026, Science and Technology Part II will be held on March 13, 2026.

Social Sciences Paper I (History and Civics) will be held on March 16 and Social Sciences Paper II (Geography) will be held on March 18, 2026 - the last day of the SSC board exam.

The MSBSHE has also released Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026 according to which the Maharashtra board 2026 HSC exams will be conducted from Feb 10 to March 11, 2026.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams 2025

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The Class 10th result 2025 was declared on May 13, 2025.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. The Class 12th result 2025 was declared on May 05, 2025.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.

